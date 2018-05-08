sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

L'Oréal Paris @ The 2018 Cannes Film Festival

PARIS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Worth ItShow Lineup for May 8th

Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!

In the lineup tonight:

  • A live interview with Isabelle Adjani, the new French ambassador among the L'Oréal Paris' family
  • A live discussion with Louise Bourgoin, other new French face of L'Oréal Paris
  • A live make-up decoding of Isabelle Adjani's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
  • A special sit-down with Augustin Trapenard for our "Men of Worth" interview
  • An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Julianne Moore
  • A glamorous interview with Leïla Bekhti "Beauty vs Cinema"
  • And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise cinema guests!

Don't miss tonight's show, and every live broadcast on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8 - 14, 2018 from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.

https://we.tl/l1yllI6Ug

**************

To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:

Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official

Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair

YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official

Media contacts
L'Oréal Paris - International
Remy Averna - Remy.averna@loreal.com
Catalina Gonzales Decker - Catalina.gonzalesdecker@loreal.com

Fiona Scott


Bureau de presse Elan Edelman
Emilie Cannamela - Emilie.Cannamela@elanedelman.com
Violetta Sturiale - Violetta.Sturiale@elanedelman.com


