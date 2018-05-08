sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Media Advisory Issued May 8, 2018

Basic Materials Conference Brad Lich, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference in New York City on May 15, 2018 at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. Lich's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
Slides used by Mr. Lich will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).


Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.



Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)




