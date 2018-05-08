The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and investment partners will provide a $30.7 million syndicated loan to finance a 30 MW power plant, which EBRD says will be the first large-scale solar installation built in Mongolia.EBRD, alongside Triodos Investment Management and FMO Dutch Development Bank will provide a $30.7 million loan to finance the construction and operation of Mongolia's largest utility-scale solar plant - a 30 MW project to be located in the Gobi Desert region, around 450 km south east of Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. The loan will be provided to Desert ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...