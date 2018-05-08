CBDReVu.com: Two CBD Oil Products Awarded 5-Star Ratings On CBDReVu For May 2018

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Two organic CBD products from a US company including one concentrated pure CBD oil product and one Softgel supplement have received 5-Star ratings for May 2018 by CBDReVu.com, a popular international destination for news and reviews of CBD products. For more information about the selections go here https://cbdrevu.com/.

There is an increasingly wide array of CBD products to choose from including ingestible oils, capsules and Softgel supplements, topical creams and beauty products. Some are good and some questionable putting consumers in a difficult position of trying to discern authentic quality products from the lesser brands in their effort to identify the best CBD oil products. One of the first red flags consumers should be wary of are brands offered by companies that make medical claims about diseases or conditions since the evidence to support such claims does not exist at this time.

According to CBDReVu, the growth of the retail market for CBD products has been explosive. Some industry observers are predicting market should grow to over $2 billion in retail sales by year 2020. Just a few years ago in 2015, sales of CBD from industrial hemp was only $90 million. Adding in $112 million in cannabis-sourced CBD products sold in marijuana dispensaries and that figure rose to $202 million in 2016. So, the CBD market is growing by leaps and bounds along with legal recreational cannabis market and the medical marijuana market. This incredible growth coincides with the disappearing negative stigma once attached to marijuana as well as a number of positive publicity generated by well-known people such as Dr. Sanjay Gupta who has done a number of special reports on this subject on CNN. Even the conservative former Speaker of the House John Boehner recently accepted a position as a board of advisors member of the cannabis company Acreage Holdings saying that his position and thinking on cannabis has evolved. Boehner joins the board along with former Republican Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is also joining the board. The two said in a joint statement that they believe 'the time has come for serious consideration of a shift in federal marijuana policy...' And according to polling, greater and greater percentages of the public now think marijuana should be legalized.

Current CBD product profiles on CBDReVu include brands such as NuLeaf Naturals, Bota Hemp, Kannaway Pure CBD, CBDPure, CBDPet, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte's Web CBD from CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu advises that consumers should be aware that hemp oils and hemp powders sold in supermarkets are made mostly from hemp seeds and should be expected to have little or no CBD oil contained in the product. So, products labeled as hemp oil or hemp seed oil should be assumed to contain no CBD whatsoever unless the label specifically states that it does.

CBDReVu is not a retailer but an advertising supported information website featuring brand profiles of popular pure CBD offerings.

