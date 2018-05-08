AIM-listed biotech company Benchmark Holdings has appointed Peter George as chairman with immediate effect, replacing Alex Hambro, whose retirement was announced back in January. Benchmark said George is best known for his achievements as chief executive of global pharmaceutical and services company Clinigen, which he founded in 2010 and grew into close to a £1bn market cap company. He currently serves as chairman of AIM-listed clinical research provider Ergomed and is also an entrepreneur in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...