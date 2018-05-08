Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Ltd - Result of AGM

Final Dividend for 2017, Election for Sterling Dividend, and Results of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Randgold Resources ("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 of US$2.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 23 March 2018. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 22 March 2018.

The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7395.

The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld No. of votes % of votes No. of votes % of votes No. of votes Ordinary Resolutions 1. Report and Accounts 80 671 630 99.9891 8 803 0.0109 53 551 2. Declaration of Dividend 80 719 561 99.9939 4 954 0.0061 9 469 3. Directors' Remuneration Report 74 483 095 92.2842 6 227 490 7.7158 23 398 4. Directors' Remuneration Policy 74 609 527 92.4410 6 100 896 7.5590 23 560 5. Re-election of Safiatou Ba-N'Daw 80 586 675 99.8432 126 574 0.1568 20 735 6. Re-election of Mark Bristow 80 146 858 99.2975 567 002 0.7025 20 124 7. Re-election of Christopher Coleman 77 792 910 97.1008 2 322 696 2.8992 618 378 8. Re-election of Jemal-ud-din Kassum 80 527 278 99.7682 187 094 0.2318 19 612 9. Re-election of Olivia Kirtley 80 564 797 99.8132 150 811 0.1868 18 376 10. Re-election of Jeanine Mabunda Lioko 80 590 480 99.8457 124 572 0.1543 18 932 11. Re-election of Andrew Quinn 80 166 834 99.3219 547 319 0.6781 19 831 12. Re-election of Graham Shuttleworth 80 051 219 99.1780 663 448 0.8220 19 317 13. Re-appointment of Auditors 79 145 477 98.0487 1 575 092 1.9513 13 414 14. Auditors' Remuneration 80 703 173 99.9802 16 019 0.0198 14 792 Ordinary Resolutions 15. Authority to Allot Shares 80 345 281 99.5432 368 728 0.4568 19 975 16. Awards of Shares to Non-Executive Directors (other than the Senior Independent Director and the Chairman) 79 488 646 99.4300 455 689 0.5700 789 649 17. Award of Shares to Senior Independent Director 79 486 512 99.4271 458 039 0.5729 789 333 18. Award of Shares to Chairman 79 486 450 99.4261 458 818 0.5739 788 716 19. Approval of the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 78 384 141 97.1257 2 319 653 2.8743 30 189 Special Resolutions 20. Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights 80 305 805 99.5142 392 060 0.4858 36 119 21. Authority for the Company to Purchase its Own Ordinary Shares and ADSs 79 801 280 98.8689 912 984 1.1311 19 719

