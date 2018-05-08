Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Ltd - Result of AGM

Final Dividend for 2017, Election for Sterling Dividend, and Results of Annual General Meeting
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Randgold Resources ("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 of US$2.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 23 March 2018. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 22 March 2018.
The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7395.
The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.
A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):
Resolution
In Favour
Against
Withheld
No. of votes
% of votes
No. of votes
% of votes
No. of votes
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
Report and Accounts
80 671 630
99.9891
8 803
0.0109
53 551
2.
Declaration of Dividend
80 719 561
99.9939
4 954
0.0061
9 469
3.
Directors' Remuneration Report
74 483 095
92.2842
6 227 490
7.7158
23 398
4.
Directors' Remuneration Policy
74 609 527
92.4410
6 100 896
7.5590
23 560
5.
Re-election of Safiatou Ba-N'Daw
80 586 675
99.8432
126 574
0.1568
20 735
6.
Re-election of Mark Bristow
80 146 858
99.2975
567 002
0.7025
20 124
7.
Re-election of Christopher Coleman
77 792 910
97.1008
2 322 696
2.8992
618 378
8.
Re-election of Jemal-ud-din Kassum
80 527 278
99.7682
187 094
0.2318
19 612
9.
Re-election of Olivia Kirtley
80 564 797
99.8132
150 811
0.1868
18 376
10.
Re-election of Jeanine Mabunda Lioko
80 590 480
99.8457
124 572
0.1543
18 932
11.
Re-election of Andrew Quinn
80 166 834
99.3219
547 319
0.6781
19 831
12.
Re-election of Graham Shuttleworth
80 051 219
99.1780
663 448
0.8220
19 317
13.
Re-appointment of Auditors
79 145 477
98.0487
1 575 092
1.9513
13 414
14.
Auditors' Remuneration
80 703 173
99.9802
16 019
0.0198
14 792
Ordinary Resolutions
15.
Authority to Allot Shares
80 345 281
99.5432
368 728
0.4568
19 975
16.
Awards of Shares to Non-Executive Directors (other than the Senior Independent Director and the Chairman)
79 488 646
99.4300
455 689
0.5700
789 649
17.
Award of Shares to Senior Independent Director
79 486 512
99.4271
458 039
0.5729
789 333
18.
Award of Shares to Chairman
79 486 450
99.4261
458 818
0.5739
788 716
19.
Approval of the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
78 384 141
97.1257
2 319 653
2.8743
30 189
Special Resolutions
20.
Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights
80 305 805
99.5142
392 060
0.4858
36 119
21.
Authority for the Company to Purchase its Own Ordinary Shares and ADSs
79 801 280
98.8689
912 984
1.1311
19 719
