Dienstag, 08.05.2018

Xetra-Orderbuch

ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Ltd - Result of AGM

Final Dividend for 2017, Election for Sterling Dividend, and Results of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Randgold Resources ("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 of US$2.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 18 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 23 March 2018. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 22 March 2018.

The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7395.

The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

No. of votes

% of votes

No. of votes

% of votes

No. of votes

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

Report and Accounts

80 671 630

99.9891

8 803

0.0109

53 551

2.

Declaration of Dividend

80 719 561

99.9939

4 954

0.0061

9 469

3.

Directors' Remuneration Report

74 483 095

92.2842

6 227 490

7.7158

23 398

4.

Directors' Remuneration Policy

74 609 527

92.4410

6 100 896

7.5590

23 560

5.

Re-election of Safiatou Ba-N'Daw

80 586 675

99.8432

126 574

0.1568

20 735

6.

Re-election of Mark Bristow

80 146 858

99.2975

567 002

0.7025

20 124

7.

Re-election of Christopher Coleman

77 792 910

97.1008

2 322 696

2.8992

618 378

8.

Re-election of Jemal-ud-din Kassum

80 527 278

99.7682

187 094

0.2318

19 612

9.

Re-election of Olivia Kirtley

80 564 797

99.8132

150 811

0.1868

18 376

10.

Re-election of Jeanine Mabunda Lioko

80 590 480

99.8457

124 572

0.1543

18 932

11.

Re-election of Andrew Quinn

80 166 834

99.3219

547 319

0.6781

19 831

12.

Re-election of Graham Shuttleworth

80 051 219

99.1780

663 448

0.8220

19 317

13.

Re-appointment of Auditors

79 145 477

98.0487

1 575 092

1.9513

13 414

14.

Auditors' Remuneration

80 703 173

99.9802

16 019

0.0198

14 792

Ordinary Resolutions

15.

Authority to Allot Shares

80 345 281

99.5432

368 728

0.4568

19 975

16.

Awards of Shares to Non-Executive Directors (other than the Senior Independent Director and the Chairman)

79 488 646

99.4300

455 689

0.5700

789 649

17.

Award of Shares to Senior Independent Director

79 486 512

99.4271

458 039

0.5729

789 333

18.

Award of Shares to Chairman

79 486 450

99.4261

458 818

0.5739

788 716

19.

Approval of the Randgold Resources Limited Long Term Incentive Plan

78 384 141

97.1257

2 319 653

2.8743

30 189

Special Resolutions

20.

Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights

80 305 805

99.5142

392 060

0.4858

36 119

21.

Authority for the Company to Purchase its Own Ordinary Shares and ADSs

79 801 280

98.8689

912 984

1.1311

19 719

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 779 771 1338
+44 153 4735 333

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

