CEO Christina Seelye was Recognized at the 11th Annual Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles

Video game publisher Maximum Games was honored last week when The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) announced the annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. With aggregate revenues of $8.3 billion, this number is up $1 billion from last year.

Maximum Games has been ranked #8 on this year's 50 Fastest-Growing list. Headed by CEO Christina Seelye, the video game publishing company, founded in 2009, is now one of the top publishers in the world. Maximum Games employs over 50 people in the US and UK.

"We are proud that Maximum Games is among the unique women business leaders facing challenges yet rising to accelerate the growth of her business in today's consistently growing economic landscape," notes WPO President and Founder Dr. Marsha Firestone.

"Being recognized by the WPO for our third year in a row is a huge honor and I am beyond proud to be part of this important celebration of women in business," said Christina Seelye. "The outpouring of support from the women in this organization reminds me of why I continue to forge a way for women in video games."

All eligible companies included in this year's list were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth.

About WPO

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, contact 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

About Maximum Games

Maximum Games ranks as a top 15 global video game publisher of interactive digital entertainment spanning all genres and supporting multi-platforms. The company is led by female entrepreneur Christina Seelye, a seasoned executive of digital consumer products and channel marketing. Maximum Games has offices in both the US and UK, and continues to expand its scope of global publishing and distribution via direct reach and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.maximumgames.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005502/en/

Contacts:

Maximum Games

Joscelyn Willett

jwillett@maximumgames.com