Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the materials category offers a holistic view of the category spend from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also covers the major procurement best practices to help the buyers enhance their cost-saving opportunities.

"In the flexible printed circuit boards category, one of the procurement best practices is to engage with the suppliers who can expand their portfolio of patented products," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, as medical industry is considered as one of the key end-user segments, the growth of medical devices will drive the growth of FPCB market," added Anil.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for flexible printed circuit boards.

The demand for FPCB used in medical devices

Short product lifecycle plan due to increasing competition

The growth of APAC regions, owing to the growing demand for smartphones, wearables, and other electronic devices

Flexible printed circuit boards supply market analysis

As the buyers are concerned about the quality in the products procured, they prefer to engage with the suppliers who provide confirmation with the quality standards. This can help the suppliers ensure on-time delivery of the products.

Category management strategies for flexible printed circuit boards

In the FPCB market, the buyers consider investing in the suppliers' manufacturing process. This will help the buyers improve their assembly lines and minimize any disruptions.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

