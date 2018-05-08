Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Customs Brokerage Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Customs Brokerage and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the professional services category analyzes the current supply market to help the buyers identify the critical saving opportunities. It also offers information on the pricing insights, supply market insights, and top suppliers in the category.

Customs Brokerage Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In the customs brokerage category, labor costs are considered as one of the major costs incurred by the suppliers and account for 48% of the total costs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, growing customs regulations among different countries will compel the buyers to engage with customs brokerage firms," added A Kowshik.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for customs brokerage.

Increasing complexity associated with compliance with various regulations

Increasing number of outsourcing

The ability of suppliers to manage time zones for shipment of goods

Customs brokerage supply market analysis

Since the buyers look for customization in the procurement process, they opt for suppliers who provide personalized solutions. Such suppliers help the buyers meet their requirements efficiently.

Category management strategies for customs brokerage

In the customs brokerage market, one of the major category management strategies is the need for the buyers to synergize their production lead times. This is mainly to reduce the costs pertaining to procurement and operations.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

