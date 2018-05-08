2018 Citrix Innovation Award Showcases Customer Powering the Future of Work

WAGO Kontakttechnik the global leader of spring pressure electrical interconnection and automation solutions, headquartered in Minden, Germany. For more than 60 years, WAGO has developed and produced innovative products for power, transportation, process, industrial and building automation markets. Citrix cloud solutions allow them to scale quickly, maintain security, and remain agile as they keep up with the company's international goals.

As a Citrix customer for nearly 15 years, WAGO has depended on Citrix solutions to help them securely deliver apps and data to factory workers in 33 countries around the globe. They decided to move to a hybrid cloud model in order to expand to new countries quickly and securely, as well as flexibly incorporate requirements that are only needed for a short period of time. Once again, they turned to Citrix to help them evolve their IT systems to meet current and future business needs. In the past, if they wanted to roll out new apps or systems to these locations, the procurement and commissioning of the hardware alone took months. With Citrix cloud services they are now able to set up a data farm and onboard the users within a few days. As a result, the business is moving faster than ever.

One of three global finalists for the award, WAGO was voted this year's winner at Citrix Synergy 2018. This award recognizes visionary customers who use Citrix technology in transformative ways to help their organizations thrive, lead change in their industries, and create new business opportunities.

Quotes

Christian Sallach, Chief Marketing and Digitalization Officer, WAGO

"Innovation has always been a part of our company's DNA. Moving to the cloud has enabled us to become even more agile and try new things at a greater speed without investing money in hardware assets. Citrix has been a true partner in helping us harness the power of digitalization to move our business forward."

Tim Minahan, Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix

"Citrix believes in powering a world in which people can work anytime, anywhere, and from any device. We believe in creating solutions that don't just make people's jobs easier, but that make their lives better. And for us, nothing validates that belief better than customers like WAGO, who have shown how moving to the cloud can help IT keep up with rapid business growth."

Follow Citrix

Twitter: @Citrix

Facebook: Citrix

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT's ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

2018 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix and Citrix Workspace are trademarks of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006252/en/

Contacts:

Citrix

For media inquiries:

Karin Gilles, 408-790-8544

karin.gilles@citrix.com

Citrix Synergy 2018 Newsroom