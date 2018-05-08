Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 8 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 82,056 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.6201

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,687,112 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,687,112 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3417 27.50 16:29:39 London Stock Exchange 184 27.50 16:29:39 London Stock Exchange 3286 27.50 16:28:37 London Stock Exchange 358 27.50 16:28:37 London Stock Exchange 2248 27.50 16:24:44 London Stock Exchange 2421 27.45 16:23:46 London Stock Exchange 1950 27.50 16:21:44 London Stock Exchange 1495 27.50 16:21:44 London Stock Exchange 2024 27.55 16:20:45 London Stock Exchange 2315 27.50 16:17:30 London Stock Exchange 10275 27.55 16:13:10 London Stock Exchange 717 27.60 16:13:10 London Stock Exchange 3201 27.60 16:13:06 London Stock Exchange 3663 27.55 16:12:53 London Stock Exchange 1441 27.55 16:12:53 London Stock Exchange 2160 27.55 16:12:48 London Stock Exchange 2159 27.50 16:09:31 London Stock Exchange 2025 27.50 16:09:31 London Stock Exchange 1813 27.50 16:09:31 London Stock Exchange 267 27.50 16:08:27 London Stock Exchange 2039 27.50 16:08:27 London Stock Exchange 2428 27.50 16:08:27 London Stock Exchange 1907 27.60 16:06:20 London Stock Exchange 1273 27.60 16:06:20 London Stock Exchange 2947 27.60 16:05:29 London Stock Exchange 2061 27.70 15:53:23 London Stock Exchange 2210 27.75 14:53:13 London Stock Exchange 2183 27.75 14:53:13 London Stock Exchange 2392 27.85 13:43:35 London Stock Exchange 1304 27.85 13:39:13 London Stock Exchange 4368 27.80 12:18:10 London Stock Exchange 78 27.75 12:13:23 London Stock Exchange 359 27.80 11:56:02 London Stock Exchange 760 27.80 11:55:55 London Stock Exchange 1000 27.85 11:51:05 London Stock Exchange 1165 27.85 11:51:05 London Stock Exchange 4092 27.95 10:16:08 London Stock Exchange 2046 27.95 10:16:08 London Stock Exchange 25 27.80 09:45:40 London Stock Exchange

