Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Worth 656.5 Million USD by 2025

The report "Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by Engine Type (Propulsion Engine, Auxiliary Engine), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Component (Hardware, Software), Ship Type (Commercial, Naval), Deployment (On-Board, Remote), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be USD 508.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 656.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.72% from 2018 to 2025. The growth in international seaborne trade, increased demand for marine engine monitoring systems from the new shipbuilding & repair market, and a rise in maritime tourism are the key factors that are anticipated to drive the marine engine monitoring system market.

Based on component, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the software segment of the marine engine monitoring system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025 The growth of the software segment can be attributed to its advantages that include data analysis process and trend analysis. Technologies such as predictive maintenance, dig data analysis, and IoT will add more comprehensive software analysis, which would be adopted in marine engines during the forecast period.

Based on ship type, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the marine engine monitoring system market in 2018.

Based on ship type, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the marine engine monitoring system market in 2018 and the naval ships segment of the marine engine monitoring system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The demand for merchant ships to transport commodities worldwide is driving the growth of the commercial ships segment. According to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), there are over 50,000 merchant ships that transport cargo internationally. The growth of the naval ships segment can be attributed to the increasing investments in the defense sector in North America and Europe.

Based on engine type, the auxiliary engine segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on engine type, the auxiliary segment of the marine engine monitoring system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the auxiliary engine segment is primarily driven by the increase in the deliveries of cruise boats, recreational ships, and passenger ships, which require auxiliary engines for electricity generation and power management.

Based on deployment, the remote monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on deployment, the remote monitoring segment of the marine engine monitoring system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for real-time data sharing through IoT sensors is expected to drive the growth of the remote monitoring segment of the marine engine monitoring system market.

The marine engine monitoring system market in Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The marine engine monitoring system market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025 The European shipbuilding industry is involved in the construction of complex naval vessels, such as cruise ships, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels). Moreover, the marine monitoring system industry in Europe offers a wide range of products that include propulsion systems, diesel engines monitoring system, environmental safety systems, cargo handling systems, and related electronics.

Major companies profiled in the marine engine monitoring system market report include ABB (Switzerland), AST Group (UK), CMR Group (France), Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Emerson (US), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Jason Marine (Singapore), Kongsberg (Norway), MAN Diesel & Turbo (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), NORIS Group (Germany), Rolls Royce (UK), and Wartsila (Finland), among others.

