GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 8 May 2018 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN plc 2017 Sharesave Plan:

117,561 ordinary shares at 257.79 per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 1,380,696 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,724,722,934.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state