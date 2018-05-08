Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Product Warranty Insurance Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Product Warranty Insurance and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the financial services category provide information on the spend dynamics in the regional as well as the global level. This procurement report also offers a coverage of the category spend from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Engaging with the suppliers who highly invest in technological innovations is one of the procurement best practices, which will help the buyers achieve cost-savings," said SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, leading suppliers are increasingly investing in the development of extensive distribution networks," added Tridib.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for product warranty insurance.

Growing emphasis by consumer goods manufacturers on extended warranty insurance

The adoption and implementation of digital technologies

The growing demand for tailored product warranty insurance services

Product warranty insurance supply market analysis

The supply market analysis for product warranty insurance also shows that the buyers should consider warranty cost as a percentage of total sales. This helps the companies to benchmark their costs across industries.

Category management strategies for product warranty insurance

One of the prominent category management strategies for the buyers is to adopt reverse eSourcing strategies. This will have a major impact on the overall procurement spend and will help the category managers reduce their spend.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

