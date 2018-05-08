TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Equity

8 May 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Equity

The Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") were today issued at 99 pence per share under the Block Listing.

As a result of the issuance set out above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 169,929,151 Ordinary Shares. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 169,929,151.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson