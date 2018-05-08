Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, announced today the establishment of a multicenter, longitudinal, data repository for Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty ("ESG") and Gastrojejunal Anastomotic Outlet Revision procedures. These endoscopic, trans-oral procedures allow physicians to place sutures in the upper gastrointestinal tract using a flexible endoscope to reduce stomach volume or revise previous bariatric surgery for patients. The prospective registry will collect outcomes related to the safety and effectiveness of procedures performed with Apollo's OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System.

The study will include eight advanced endo-bariatric centers across Europe with Professor Gontrand Lopez-Nava, MD, Director of the Bariatric Endoscopy Unit Department of University Hospital HM Sanchinarro in Madrid, Spain serving as Principal Investigator. The data collected in the registry will support informed decision making throughout Europe on the value of flexible endoscopic suturing procedures to treat obesity. The data on patient outcomes will also produce both country-specific and pan-European data for shared decision making between patients and physicians about their treatment options.

"The European Bariatric Registry for endoscopic suturing is a great opportunity to create a repository of data on endo-bariatric primary and revision procedures coming from the most important centers in the region. Bariatric endoscopy will play a decisive role in the treatment of obesity for patients looking for non-invasive procedures. Full-thickness endoscopic suturing will drive this paradigm shift," said Professor Gontrand Lopez-Nava, MD.

"There were hundreds of bariatric procedures performed in Europe in the first quarter using OverStitch to help patients who are in need of medically-relevant weight loss," said Todd Newton, CEO of Apollo. "The European Bariatric Registry will be an important future source of highly credible, real-world clinical data to assist European health systems and payors to determine their coverage policies for this emerging category of procedures."

The registry will start collecting data immediately.

About OverStitch

The OverStitch endoscopic suturing system enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures from a flexible endoscope. This new technology enables a secure approximation of tissue endoscopically and a wide range of less invasive solutions for physicians who treat defects in both the upper and lower GI tract of their patients. Additionally, physicians are leveraging endoscopic suturing to perform a variety of advanced bariatric procedures. For more information regarding OverStitch go to: www.apolloendo.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over 600 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal conditions. Apollo's device based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 70 countries today.

Apollo's common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN." For more information regarding Apollo, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

2018 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. All rights reserved. Any third-party trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: reports of adverse events related to our products, developments in medical technology, regulatory approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory bodies, unfavorable media coverage related to our products or related procedures, reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, physician adoption and recommendations of procedures utilizing our products and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Apollo files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

