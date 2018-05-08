Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology, today announced plans to showcase its innovative commercial and pipeline portfolio at the 18th bi-annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery and Arthroscopy (ESSKA) Congress, being held in Glasgow, Scotland on May 9-12, 2018.

"We look forward to showcasing our pioneering orthopedic and regenerative medicine solutions, including CINGAL and HYALOFAST, at the 18th ESSKA Congress," said Joseph Darling, President and CEO, Anika Therapeutics. "Our participation represents an important opportunity to highlight real-world evidence from CINGAL and HYALOFAST to the 4,000 medical experts in the field of sports traumatology, knee surgery and arthroscopy participating from all over the world."

Company-Sponsored Physician Education

Location: Anika Booth #51, Hall no.4, Scottish Event Campus

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

10:00 11:00 Dr. Mikolaj Wrobel, OrtopediKa Clinic in Warsaw, Poland, will be available at the booth for guided training sessions with the HYALOFAST Virtual Surgical Simulator.

Thursday, May 10, 2018

15:30 16:30 Dr. Alberto Gobbi, OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano Italy, will be available at the booth for guided training sessions with the HYALOFAST Virtual Surgical Simulator.

Company-Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Location: Room Boisdale 1/2, Scottish Event Campus

Friday, May 11, 2018

12:30 13:30 Boisdale 1/2 Room, Lunch Symposium: HYALOFASTOne-step Procedure: Best Practice and New Evidence in Cartilage Repair

Moderator: Dr. Alberto Gobbi, OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano Italy

Speakers and Topics:

Dr. Alberto Gobbi, OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano Italy: HYALOFAST Long-Term Clinical Outcomes in the Treatment of Full-Thickness Cartilage Lesions of the Knee

Dr. Boguslaw Sadlik, St. Luke Clinic, Bielsko Biala Poland: HYALOFAST Arthroscopic Implantation in the Knee: Pitfalls, Pearls and MRI Based Rehab Protocol

Prof. Stephan Nehrer, Danube University, Krems Austria: HYALOFASTin the Treatment of Cartilage Defects in the Ankle: Surgical Technique and Clinical Results

About ESSKA Congress

The 18th ESSKA (European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery and Arthroscopy) Congress is expected to include 4,000 medical experts in the field of sports traumatology, knee surgery and arthroscopy from all over the world. It offers many opportunities to interact with orthopedic surgeons, physio therapists and other medical professionals.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

