The "Cinema Industry Research UK Ireland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Britain's cinema market is undergoing radical change. Freed from the cost of 35mm film prints, film distributors are no longer demanding big seating capacities from cinemas, leaving exhibitors free to cater to an increasingly discerning older audience.

Taking a cue from more comfortable and luxurious seating whether electric recliners or boutique cinema sofas for two refreshment offers are being upgraded to match. Average ticket prices are rising faster than inflation, and concession spends per head nearly twice as fast. The higher profits available, and developers' needs for footfall-generating tenants in a difficult environment for physical shopping, are supporting high levels of investment in new cinemas.

These and other trends are reviewed in this latest edition which, as ever, includes data on film production and distribution, trends in cinema numbers and revenues, and detailed financial data covering the leading cinema chains. Five year forecasts of screen numbers, admissions and box office complete the package.

Key Topics Covered:

1. UNITED KINGDOM

1.1 Films

1.2 Distribution

1.3 3D Films and Cinema Events

1.4 Cinemas

1.5 Companies

Cineworld

Odeon Cinemas Group

Vue

National Amusements

1.6 Forecasts

2. IRELAND

2.1 Films and Distribution

2.2 Cinemas

2.3 Companies

Irish Multiplex Cinemas

Omniplex

Odeon and UCI Cinemas

2.4 Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdnhjk/uk_and_ireland?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006764/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture