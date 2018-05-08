The "Analyzing Osmotic Power 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the technology is relatively new in the energy industry, Statkraft AS is emerging as a leader in this field, having already established its prototype plant in Norway. Using the pressure retarded osmosis (PRO) process, Statkraft has successfully begun the process of taking the technology of osmotic power towards commercialization.

However, the high cost of this technology and the entire setup of the power plant are impediments to the wide-scale use of osmotic power at the moment.

Beginning the analysis with an understanding of the potential of ocean sources of renewable energy, Analyzing Osmotic Power 2018 looks at the potential of osmotic power through an understanding of the salinity gradient power, along with its mechanics and concepts.

The processes involved in osmotic power, namely reverse electrodialysis, pressure retarded osmosis, and vapor compression, are all analyzed in the report, along with an analysis of the potential power produced from the process of osmotic power. The various power plant designs, pros and cons of osmotic power, as well as the power plants using osmosis are all analyzed in-depth in this research report.

The negative impact osmotic power has on the environment is analyzed in section D of the report, followed by a comprehensive analysis of the stages of salt permeability, concentration polarization, reverse osmosis, hybrid OP-RO process, and an energy analysis of the osmotic power process.

A cost analysis of osmotic power is carried out in section I in Financial Aspects of Osmotic Power.

Moving on, section J to L looks upon the overall potential of osmotic power in terms of business potential, commercialization value, as well as the technological potential of the entire process.

Case studies of Statkraft's osmotic power technology and its prototype plant in Norway serve to complete the overall understanding of this technology, along with giving the reader a comprehensive idea about how Statkraft has commercialized this technology.

The role of osmotic power at Ijmuiden, Netherlands is also analyzed in another case study.

Analysis of three major players in the industry, namely Statkraft AS, Flowserve Corporation and Energy Recovery Inc., completes this report on Osmotic Power. SWOT analysis of Statkraft AS and Flowserve Corporation give the reader an idea of where these companies stand in today's difficult industry scenarios.

Companies Mentioned

Energy Recovery, Inc.

Statkraft As

Flowserve Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. What is Osmotic Power?

4. Environmental Impact

5. In-depth Analysis of the Osmotic Power Process

6. In-depth Analysis of the Reverse Osmosis Process

7. Hybrid OP-RO Process

8. Energy Analysis of the Osmotic Power Process

9. Financial Aspects of Osmotic Power

10. Potential of Osmotic Power

11. Commercial Potential of Osmotic Power

12. Technological Potential of Osmotic Power

13. Case Study: Statkraft's Osmotic Power Technology

14. Case Study: World's First Osmotic Power Plant in Norway

15. Case Study: Producing Energy from Salinity Gradients at Ijmuiden, Netherlands

16. Analysis of Statkraft AS

17. Analysis of Flowserve Corporation

18. Analysis of Energy Recovery, Inc.

