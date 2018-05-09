Kaskela Law LLC: Deadline Alert for Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders in Class Action Lawsuit - PDCO

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC alerts Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) ("Patterson" or the "Company") investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who purchased Patterson securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 29, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class. Patterson investors are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/patterson to receive additional information about this action and submit their information online.

Patterson is one of the nation's only full-service distributors of dental products.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Patterson and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Patterson was engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (ii) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; and (iii) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Patterson's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses when the truth was revealed.

