Kaskela Law LLC: Deadline Alert for Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders in Class Action Lawsuit - MYGN

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC alerts Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) ("Myriad" or the "Company") investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between August 13, 2014 and March 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 12, 2018, Myriad disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid," specifically relating to Myriad's hereditary cancer testing.

Following this disclosure, shares of the Company's stock fell $4.01 per share, or over 12%, to close on March 13, 2018 at $29.01 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Myriad and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing; (ii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Myriad's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses when the truth was revealed.

