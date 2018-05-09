Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company') is providing an amended Quarterly Activity Report for March 2018 originally lodged on 30 April 2018.

The Company advises of typographical errors on pages 1,3,4 and 14 of its March 2018 Quarterly Activity Report in relation to the cash cost and All-in Sustaining cost at its Guanaco/Amancaya and Casposo mines. The disclosure of these costs has been corrected as follows:

Page 1-the average selling prices across all operations at US$1,324 per ounce of gold

Page 3 and 14-C1 Cash Cost (US$/AuEq oz)** at Casposo Mine (100% basis) 1,427

Page 4-Cash Cost (US$/AuEq oz)** at Guanaco/Amancaya Mines 990; Casposo Mine (100% basis) 1,427

Page 4-All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/AuEq oz)# at Guanaco/Amancaya Mines 1,120; Casposo Mine (100% basis) 1,903

