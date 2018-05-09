Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies and Sopra Banking Software Join Forces to Combat Fraud

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, has announced an integration into the Sopra Banking Amplitude core banking system with its innovative fraud protection solution for financial institutions.

Sopra Banking Software, a major digital player and trusted partner of banks, has partnered with Bottomline Technologies to offer the Company's Cyber Fraud and Risk Management solution. The new layer of fraud protection focuses on user behavior monitoring. This real-time capability enables the identification of suspicious activity and alerts investigators when risk is abundantly clear.

"With statistics showing that 75% of fraud cases globally involve internal users or their stolen credentials, we are delighted that our core banking solution Amplitude is now able to detect suspicious user behavior and prevent internal fraud before it happens," said David Lejolivet, Amplitude Product Strategy Director, Sopra Banking Software.

David Lejolivet said that Sopra's decision to select Bottomline's Cyber Fraud Risk Management Solution was based on the ability to monitor user behavior in real-time through machine learning.

"The visual replay of the user sessions have been key aspects of our decision to select the fraud protection layer from Bottomline," said David Lejolivet.

"Cyber fraud cases are increasing overnight and notably within the financial community," said Daniel Bardini, Managing Director, Switzerland for Bottomline Technologies. "The persistence of such threats underlines the importance of businesses and banks monitoring users' behavior to protect mission critical applications from internal fraud," said Bardini.

Bottomline Technologies' behavior monitoring functionality captures and analyzes data in real-time, leveraging behavioral analytics, profiling and grouping through dynamic configurations and rules that provide automated threat detection with immediate protection.

"When the system detects a high-risk action, our solution provides all of the tools necessary to ensure that investigators are following an approved process while quickly being able to research and make decisions," said Bardini.

New regulations placed on Banks include fraud prevention requirements as a way to preserve customer assets.

"The combination of a fraud solution with a core banking system is a strategic milestone that enhances security for end customers," said Bardini. "This is a strong win-win for all parties involved."

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

About Sopra Banking Software

With 4,000 experts, a pro forma turnover 2017 of € 402,2 million and one of the deepest, broadest portfolios of software and services, Sopra Banking Software is a trusted, long-term partner of over 800 banks in more than 70 countries. Sopra Banking Software has an unequalled ability to address the requirements for banks and financial institutions of any size and scope, allowing them to innovate and expand their services. Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a world leader in digital transformation, with nearly 42,000 employees. In 2017, Sopra Steria achieved a pro forma turnover of more than € 3,8 billion. For more information follow us on twitter @SopraBanking or visit www.soprabanking.com (http://www.soprabanking.com/)

