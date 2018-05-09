Ariadne Capital Group Limited Releases Media Statement

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ariadne Capital Group Limited has invested more than 1 million Euros in Malta, acquiring an AIFM, hiring a dozen professionals, promoting the jurisdiction through our EntrepreneurCountryTV channel, hosting events and bringing international investors and entrepreneurs to the country through its annual investors summit. Which broadcasted the Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit in Malta last July to more than 51,000 viewers of the two day live stream. Ariadne's CEO chose to spend considerable time in Malta building partnerships.

We sought to leverage the low cost arbitrage of the jurisdiction in a native English speaking environment inside the EU after Brexit and to enable the Greater Mediterranean Ecosystem which is the 2nd largest GDP zone in the world.

While always having acted with probity and good intentions, our efforts have been frustrated by a number of factors, to include the lack of approval of any of the following by the Malta jurisdiction and its authorities:

- The registration of our share capital at the Registrar over the course of more than one year

- The change of our serviced office address

- The approval of auditors

- The approval of officers of the firm

We cannot continue to operate in the jurisdiction due to the lack of a basic level of engagement and clear communication as to why any of these reasonable requests would not be approved. Our experience resolving what should be routine matters has delayed our execution.

Our shareholders and management team will continue to pursue the strategy that we have developed to be the investment firm that takes Platforms into Venture Capital albeit elsewhere.

Julian Pike

Partner

Farrer & Co

66 Lincoln's Inn Fields

London WC2A 3LH

Tel: +44(0)20-3375-7217

Switch: +44(0)20-3375-7000

Fax: +44(0)20-7405-2296

julian.pike@farrer.co.uk

http://www.farrer.co.uk

Secretary: Alice Ringer

Tel: +44(0)20-3375-7519

alice.ringer@farrer.co.uk

