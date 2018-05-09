Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The partnership helps organizations reach GDPR compliance and data security through advanced cognitive classification, context-aware search engine and policy enforcement.

Cognigo, a global leader in Cognitive Data governance and security, announced today a collaboration with Microsoft AIP (NASDAQ: MSFT) to protect organizations from data breaches by classifying all data assets, both structured and unstructured, on-premises and in the cloud, automatically and at scale.

The partnership enables organizations to gain visibility and investigate how users use data, resulting in human-free data protection and GDPR readiness, right inside Microsoft Azure Information Protection suite.

Cognigo's DataSense and Microsoft AIP provide a comprehensive human-free data protection through Cognitive Computing. It maps every bit of your data to discover the undiscoverable, enforces data accountability and protects sensitive assets.

DataSense is the only solution that provides data-agnostic Supervised and Unsupervised categorization, data clustering, structured and unstructured data fusion, AI-driven Personal Data recognition, searchable index, and an actionable policy center. From a compliance perspective, this integration is a crucial factor in achieving "security by default" as required by the EU GDPR.



"Microsoft is a tech giant that invests over $1B on data security. We were astonished by their speed and willingness to invest in innovation," said Guy Leibovitz, Founder and CEO of Cognigo. "In today's world, data is the new currency. Protecting it requires joining forces between different vendors - now more than ever. We are looking forward to partnering with Microsoft and keep bringing more value to our clients."

"We are looking forward to bringing MIP SDK to market with our collaborations," said Kartik Kanakasabesan, Principal Program Manager Azure Information Protection in the official release from Microsoft.

About Microsoft AIP

Microsoft AIP is the leading solution for unstructured data control, encryption and permission management. It can embed data classification labels on sensitive data and allows security teams to track and protect shared data usage. The MIP SDK brings together classification, labeling, and protection of Azure Information Protection, Office 365 Security and Compliance Center into a simple cross platform programming paradigm.

About Cognigo

Cognigo was founded in 2016 by an experienced team of machine learning experts with cyber security and enterprise data security veterans. Our mission is to ensure that critical data assets, which are now critical than ever before, will not fall into the wrong hands. We believe that IT-security has to deliver business value rather than just being a mere mandatory expenditure. We aim to help businesses measure risk and meet GDPR regulation requirements with the click of a button.

Cognigo DataSense is a single point of control to manage and secure critical data assets and PIIs. Gain deep and context-aware visibility into enterprise-wide data. Achieve GDPR compliance in days, not months.



