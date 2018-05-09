Compass Group's profit rose 4.5% in the first half as growth at the catering company's North American business made up for falling profit in Europe. Underlying operating profit rose to £875m from £837m in the six months to the end of March as organic revenue rose 4.8% to £11.5bn. Statutory operating profit fell 2.7% to £853m due to currency movements. At the North American business, which makes up more than half of revenue, underlying operating profit rose 8.3% to £575m as Compass signed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...