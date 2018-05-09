Centili Ranked Tier One Vendor in ROCCO Research Performance Report

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile payment platform company Centili, part of the Infobip Group, has been reviewed by ROCCO Research for the company's overall performance and service quality. ROCCO's research ranked Centili global Tier One vendor within the direct carrier billing industry. Centili's overall score is 4.2 in general performance with 5 being the highest grade.

ROCCO Research reviewing process includes feedback and reviews from 112 MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) around the world including respondents from six carrier groups in 91 countries. The focus of the research is direct carrier billing where vendors are ranked based on their KPIs in areas including performance, value and leadership. 26 companies were included in the research. Centili was, along with two top performers, ranked as Tier One vendor.

Centili was also ranked number one in the following categories: Value for Money, Understanding of the Industry, Offers of Value-added Services and Flexibility, Global Reach which includes connections, network and business localization and the instrumental category Security and Business.

"We are incredibily humbled and honored to receive the recognition and respect of ROCCO's results ranking Centili as world leader in performance and quality. We will nurture our success and with the superior quality of ROCCO's research we have gained the necessary tools to improve our solutions even further. We are especially proud of the top ranking in Security and Business, which is always a major priority for our company," concludes Lazar Pasajlic, Global Business Development Director from Centili.

Centili obtains over 260 MNO connections in more than 80 countries. The global reach and network played an instrumental role in ROCCO's review process.

"We are impressed with the great response from MNOs in ROCCO's first vendor performance report on direct carrier billling. Through the critical evaluation of 26 vendors, a significant number of MNOs reviewed Centili with top ranking grades resulting in a 4.2 score out of 5 maximum. We'd like to congratulate Centilli for its Tier One ranking and excellent results in performance, value and leadership," said Jason Bryan, CEO of ROCCO.

Centili's client base range from companies in industries such as gaming, app stores, dating apps, social networks, ticketing & parking, content providers, payment processors along with video and music on-demand businesses.

"Through the ROCCO research, we can now comfirm to our growing client roster and MNO network that they are working with a world-class, Tier One company, delivering stellar, superior performance always prioritizing enhancement and progression," said Lazar Pasajlic Global Business Development Director from Centili.

About Centilli

Centili is a direct carrier billing pioneer that enables highly converting mobile payment flows in 80+ countries worldwide. Seamless setup of the complete carrier billing ecosystem with advanced features for one time and recurring payments drives business growth for telecoms, online businesses, app developers, and digital content providers. Centili's in-house carrier billing platform is built on top of deep industry knowledge and years of large-scale cooperation with mobile operators. Visit http://www.centili.com

About ROCCO

ROCCO is the Roaming Consulting Company and produces annually its A2P SMS Vendor Performance reports as well as Market Intelligence Reports into A2P SMS and Firewalls. ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. ROCCO provides unique neutral data into the A2P SMS Market as well as many other areas. ROCCO also provides reports in Roaming. Visit Rocco Research here

For media inquiries please contact: centili_marketing@infobip.com , Tel: +385-99-4699-343