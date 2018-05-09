Hiptest Empowers Agile and DevOps Teams to Collaborate on an Idea, Test Code Continuously, and Generate Living Documentation from Real-Time Insights

SmartBear, the leader in software quality tools for teams, has acquired continuous testing platform Hiptest. Hiptest empowers Agile and DevOps teams to deliver high quality software, faster, by collaborating on an idea, testing code continuously, and generating living documentation. Hiptest was built by an Agile team, for Agile teams, to address the needs of modern software development and is currently used by over 25,000 users in 140 counties. Hiptest directly complements existing SmartBear tools, and together, will help modern software development teams accelerate continuous testing.

"We founded Hiptest to enable Agile and DevOps teams to get to market faster with the product they actually imagined," said Laurent Py, co-founder and CEO at Hiptest. "We felt strongly that SmartBear was the ideal partner for us moving forward because of our shared vision for empowering modern software development teams to go from idea to production, faster."

Agile and DevOps practices are becoming increasingly mainstream as organizations strive to embrace digital transformation and get to market faster. However, teams embracing Agile and DevOps work differently than traditional software development teams, and therefore require tools that support their development workflows and enable continuous delivery. Hiptest has gained rapid popularity because it fosters collaboration between business and technology teams with native support for Behavior Driven Development (BDD), integrates seamlessly into development workflows, and enables continuous testing.

"Hiptest has become an integral piece of our development toolkit," said Raphaël Citeau, Software Project Manager at Flowbird. "The Jira plugin and native support for BDD make it easy for us to leverage Hiptest in our workflow, and the use of living documentation gives us real-time insight into how our software behave in production."

"The addition of Hiptest to the SmartBear product portfolio complements all of our test automation tools that are loved by development teams today, including TestLeft, CrossBrowserTesting, SoapUI Pro, and Swagger Inspector," said Ryan Lloyd, Vice President of Products, Test and Development at SmartBear. "Hiptest is an exciting, fast growing business, and is aligned with SmartBear's strategy of delivering easy-to-use and easy-to-consume tools in support of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)."

All Hiptest employees, including co-founders Laurent Py, Séverine Darlot, Joan Racenet, Vincent Pretre, and Christophe Bliard, have joined SmartBear to continue to grow the Hiptest product and business. SmartBear will continue to develop Hiptest in Besancon, France, and intends to grow operations there. The Hiptest SaaS platform is available for a free 30-day trial, and offers flexible pricing options ranging from free plans for small teams, up to enterprise offerings.

"As Agile development, DevOps programs, and CI/CD automation accelerate in enterprises, so too does quality control challenges," said Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "This trend calls for a comprehensive automated testing architecture like that now being crafted by SmartBear with its recent acquisition of Hiptest."

To learn more, attend a live webinar on May 22, 2018 to hear from Hiptest co-founder and CEO Laurent Py and see the product in action. Register for the webinar: https://hiptest.com/continuous-testing-webinar/

