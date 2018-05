2018-05-09T12:10:36Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XLIT Ended on: 2018-05-09T12:00:00Z Ongoing: False Comments: The essential information was announced. Issuer: Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB, LEI: 529900O0VPCGEWIDCX35 Instrument: PTR1L LT0000101446 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678748