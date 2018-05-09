A New Measurement System Announced by Merculet will Scientifically Identify the Value of Audiences to Content Creators

The New Blockchain based Technology, along with Certain Strategic Partnerships Could Cause Merculet to Bring 800 Million Users into the Blockchain Age

This inequality inspired the team behind Merculet to create an amazing new blockchain based platform.

Recently, Merculet launched an innovative measurement system that can scientifically identify the value of each user and their attention; this new technology is referred to as the User Attention Value Assessment System. After determining each user's score based on their engagement, actions, and historical behavior, advertisers can now issue virtual currency rewards in proportion to that consumer's level of benefit to the overall corporation.

Ivan Jiang is the CEO and founder of Merculet. He believes that all parties, including creators, transmitters and viewers of content, should be equal in the information age. He feels that users' attention should be rewarded using a tokenized structure to balance the Internet's content ecosystem.

Merculet is comprised of three core components: the User Attention Token, User Attention Value and Open Content Platform. The User Attention Token is a customizable token that each enterprise can create based on specific supply and demand structures. In addition, Merculet ties the UATs to MVP Tokens, which gives enterprises the ability to use tokens as currency within the ecosystem. In addition, as a platform, Merculet is built on a multi-layer architecture model that uses various metrics to balance the incentives to creators, transmitters and audiences.

The new measurement system definitely seems like a great thing for consumers, but will merchants and advertisers get on board with the new technology? According to Jiang, who has secured deals with content exchanges that could potentially lead to hundreds of millions of views, the answer is a strong "yes." As he explained, the benefits of this new technology to advertisers are in the detailed ability to track and learn about audiences.

"This incredible technology will end the inequality between merchants and audiences, and will help the growth of entrepreneurs," Jiang said.

About Merculet:

Merculet is a blockchain backed Content Distribution Network which users their proprietary User Attention Value (UAV) evaluation system to scientifically measure the value of a user's attention. Enterprises can access the UAV system, which rewards viewers for watching and engaging with content. To learn more about Merculet, read their whitepaper https://merculet.io/static/pdf/Merculet_Whitepaper_V0331a-EN.pdf or visit their website at https://merculet.io/solutions.

