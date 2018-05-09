CSP Inc.: CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

BOSTON, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (http://www.cspi.com/) (NASDAQ:CSPI) a provider of IT hardware, professional and managed services, security services and packet capture solutions, today announced that it has been named a Top 10 Fortinet Solution provider by Enterprise Security Technology (EST) publication. EST assembled a panel of leading cybersecurity and C-Suite executives to form a top ten list of the most innovating solution providers of Fortinet's high-performance network security offerings. CSPi was selected for its unique approach to identifying and verifying data breaches with its Myricom nVoy Series.

CSPi's Myricom nVoy Series (https://www.cspi.com/ethernet-products/security-products/myricom-nvoy-series-1020-gbit-packet-recorder/) leverages the Fortinet Security Fabric API to ingest intrusion alerts from FortiGates and automatically compare them against identified critical assets. On identifying a breach, the nVoy solution triggers the extraction of a detailed file containing all recorded conversations between the intruder and affected devices, and will immediately dispatch them to the appropriate resources. Having this data in near real-time enables InfoSec teams to begin a highly focused and effective breach investigation that can be completed in hours, and not the weeks or months experienced today.

"CSPi actively records all data going to and from databases and file shares storing PII data. If those systems have been breached, organizations can search the conversations and locate the exact exposed records," said Gary Southwell, General Manager, CSPi. "We actively utilize the Fortinet API, allowing our system to access FortiManager to pull relevant alerts into our solution to trigger automated searches of bad actors communicating with the protected assets - to automatically produce the detailed evidence of the breach."

In addition to the automated identification and notification of breaches, the nVoy solution provides another sizable advantage to InfoSec resources - maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations. As more data privacy regulations are created, often with stringent breach notification deadlines - such as 72 hours dictated in GDPR or 23NYCRR 500 - it is critical for InfoSec teams to receive insight into the exact data record accessed, if any. The Myricom nVoy solution enables that through detailed reporting.

CSPi's complementary solution, ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) (https://www.cspi.com/aria-software-defined-security/) gives organizations the capability to automatically Secure DevOps environments. ARIA provides application developers with easy connectors to apply advanced security features, such as encryption, during their development process. In addition, ARIA supports the InfoSec team by automatically applying security policies to activate any applied security features. Having the detailed reporting as delivered by the nVoy solution to prove that any accessed data was encrypted can avoid the need for compliance reporting. The coupling of FortiGate, nVoy and ARIA provides a complete, proactive security solution that enables organizations to be fully prepared when the inevitable breach occurs.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's cybersecurity solutions protect an organization's critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach. Our ARIA Software Defined Security platform solves the complexities associated with securing devops environments, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best in class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24x365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across majors industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com. (http://www.cspi.com/)

Myricom and ARIA are trademarks of CSPi Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Amy Carey

CSPi

Email: amy.carey@cspi.com (mailto:amy.carey@cspi.com)

Disclaimer ** The generated list is the sole responsibility of Enterprise Security Magazine. Fortinet Inc. does not make any warranties on the completeness, reliability and accuracy of the list, has neither validated nor vetted the list and is not liable for any information presented here.



