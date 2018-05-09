The Bonus Issue is approved by the shareholders of Lundbergforetagen AB, L E (LUND B, SE0000108847) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Apr 12, 2018. 1 new share will be issued for every 1 share held. The scheduled Ex-date is May 14, 2018. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678760