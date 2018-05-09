The board of Boliden AB (BOL, SE0000869646) approved a special dividend in the amount of SEK 5.75 per share through split redemption, effective May 16, 2018. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678782