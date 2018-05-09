sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,88 Euro		+1,04
+1,56 %
WKN: 547040 ISIN: DE0005470405 Ticker-Symbol: LXS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANXESS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,92
68,20
18:12
67,92
68,14
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANXESS AG
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANXESS AG67,88+1,56 %
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD1,05-6,25 %