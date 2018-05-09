Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris:ETL) and TVN, the leading broadcaster in Poland, part of Discovery Inc., have signed a multiyear, multi-transponder agreement, renewing capacity at the HOTBIRD position, Poland's leading satellite neighbourhood.

This contract consolidates TVN's resources on HOTBIRD, underpinning a relationship established over 20 years ago with the launch of TVN Group's first channel in 1997. This renewed capacity will support TVN's expansion into digital content, promoting an improved image quality and customer experience.

TVN's offer on HOTBIRD consists of 23 FTA and pay-TV channels, including 11 HD channels, such as TVN, the most-watched channel in Poland (in 16-49 commercial target group), TVN24, the country's leading news network, and some of flagship lifestyle and DTT channels including TVN7, TTV, TVN Style, TVN Turbo, HGTV, the Travel Channel and Food Network

Piotr Korycki, CEO and President of the Management Board of Discovery and TVN, said: "This partnership with Eutelsat further strengthens our relationship which has existed since TVN group's inception. Through this agreement, we continue to place the broadcast quality of our channels at the heart of our strategy and pursue our ambition to reach the widest audience possible."

Michel Azibert, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Development Officer of Eutelsat, added: "Through this renewal agreement, we are strengthening our partnership with one of Central Europe's most successful media groups. This agreement also highlights the leadership of the HOTBIRD neighbourhood, which hosts over 200 Polish channels, both in Poland and across Europe."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 44 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About TVN

TVN S.A. is the leading broadcaster in Poland which belongs to the American media company Discovery, Inc. the global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains.

TVN currently operates 14 channel brands, including popular thematic networks TVN24, the most watched news station in Poland, TVN Style, the #1 lifestyle channel, TVN Turbo, the key destination for men, TVN Fabula, showcasing best movies and hit series, etc. The company also provides an extensive range of online products, including Poland's most-engaging over-the-top (OTT) services player.pl. The broadcaster's portfolio encompasses TVN Agency, offering a comprehensive variety of news production and distribution services in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as TVN Media the largest advertising brokerage office in Poland. TVN together with Canal+ Group, jointly operates nC+, the leading Polish premium direct-to-home ("DTH") digital satellite platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005927/en/

Contacts:

Press

Marie-Sophie Ecuer

Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

or

Christina Darvasi

Tel; +52 55 26 29 58 47

cdarvasi@eutelsat.com

or

Investors and analysts

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

or

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com