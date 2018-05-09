Oesophageal Doppler monitoring firm Deltex Medical Group saw its shares dip on Wednesday after the company revealed that, although its 2017 pre-tax loss had narrowed, the company's revenues declined 6% to £5.9m. The company attributed the revenue decline to a £500,000 decline from UK probe sales, while international sales also fell, by 5% to £1.9m, but offset by 5% growth in US revenues to £2m. Despite this, the company managed to pare its pre-tax loss by 16%. Management said it achieved ...

