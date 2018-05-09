Centrica Business Solutions launches distributed energy offer in Hungary

LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrica plc has launched its distributed energy and power proposition to businesses in Hungary under the Centrica Business Solutions banner.

Centrica Business Solutions has been established to help customers harness the power of distributed energy, bringing users intelligent, end-to-end solutions to deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Formerly known an ENER-G Cogen, the company already has around 100 customers in Hungary, delivering combined heat and power (CHP); boilers; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to a variety of sectors including healthcare, pharmaceutical and leisure facilities.

Jorge Pikunic, global Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: "Having acquired ENER-G Cogen International in 2016, we already have a strong track-record in Hungary that goes back over twenty years.

"But energy is changing rapidly. As Centrica Business Solutions, the team will continue to offer market-leading generation technology to our customers, helping them to improve the resilience and cost effectiveness of their operations, and will be building on the existing offer to include energy insights, optimisation and further energy solutions such as solar."

