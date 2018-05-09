Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Interim CEO

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Henrik Sund has been appointed interim

CEO during the period until the permanent new CEO starts.

As previously communicated, Fredrik Tumegård has decided to leave his position as CEO of Net Insight. The recruitment of a successor is under way. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Henrik Sund interim CEO. Mr Sund has a solid and proven track record from executive assignments across various industries, and has held executive positions in several companies, including Telia, Tieto, Semcon and Nokia.

Henrik Sund will assume the role as interim CEO as of June 1, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

