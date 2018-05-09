London's FTSE 250 was up 0.3% to 20,661.65 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with energy-related shares among the top gainers as oil prices gushed higher. Engineer Renishaw surged as it upgraded its forecasts for annual results after reporting a 39% increase in profit for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the nine months to the end of March jumped to £97.6m from £70.1m a year earlier as revenue rose 12% to £429.9m. Doorstep lender Provident Financial was also on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...