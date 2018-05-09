sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,28 Euro		+2,06
+6,82 %
WKN: 903000 ISIN: GB0004544929 Ticker-Symbol: ITB 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,08
32,29
19:05
32,10
32,30
18:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPASS GROUP PLC17,10-6,07 %
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC32,28+6,82 %