Orvana Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results; El Valle Achieves Highest Gold Production Since 2014

TSX:ORV

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Highlights:

Consolidated quarterly gold production of 24,788 ounces, copper production of 2.6 million pounds;

El Valle oxide production sustained at 34% of mill ore feed, achieving highest gold ounce production since 2014;

Consolidated COC and AISC of $1,055 and $1,309 , respectively;

EBITDA of $4.5 million .

El Valle transition to higher gold grade oxide mining continues, targeting a 50% oxide-skarn plant throughput ratio;

Don Mario transitioned mining activities successfully to Cerro Felix gold deposit.

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announced today financial and operational results for the second quarter ("Q2 2018"). The Company is also providing financial and operational updates for its El Valle and Carlés Mines (collectively, "El Valle") operations in northern Spain and its Don Mario Mine Complex ("Don Mario") in Bolivia.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q2 2018 and Management's Discussion and Analysis related thereto are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com.

Q2 2018 Highlights

El Valle - Delivery of higher gold production due to 25% gold grade improvement:

The progress made to increase the proportion of oxides production delivered to the mill was sustained, averaging 34% over the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This allowed for a 25% gold grade improvement during the same period to 3.36 g/t and quarterly production of 15,139 gold ounces, the highest level since 2014.



A number of geological and geotechnical process changes in the mine, metallurgical process changes to improve recovery of in-process gold and maintenance investments are expected to allow El Valle to progress towards a targeted 50% oxides processing blend.

Don Mario - Production from Cerro Felix gold deposit commences:

Production at Don Mario successfully transitioned from the depleted LMZ to the open-pit Cerro Felix gold deposit during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Gold recoveries from the Don Mario CIL circuit rose to 91.3%, positively impacted by the absence of copper in the ore processed from Cerro Felix.



Gold production results were impacted by lower grades due to ore dilution caused by stripping activities during the ramp up of Cerro Felix. Gold grades are expected to recover in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Juan Gavidia, Interim CEO stated, "At El Valle, we are proud of the results of our ramp-up of higher gold grade oxide production, as we have reached our highest gold quarterly production levels since 2014. Similarly, at Don Mario, we achieved a smooth transition to production from our Cerro Felix gold deposit. We have reviewed our production and cost guidance based on our first half results, and believe we will achieve guidance on both fronts."

Strategy and Outlook

The Company continues to pursue its objectives of optimizing production, lowering unitary cash costs, maximizing fee cash flow, extending the life-of-mine of its operations and growing its operations to deliver shareholder value.

El Valle

At El Valle, the primary objective in fiscal 2018 continues to be replacing mined skarn tonnes with higher gold grade oxides in order to bring the proportion of oxide ore processed in the plant up to a target of 50%, thereby substantially increasing ore grades delivered to the mill and increasing gold ounce production. Through additional geological and geotechnical work, the Company also expects to significantly increase the reliability of the mine plan by minimizing the proportion of inferred material in its mine planning and taking additional measures to address grade variability. Infrastructure and fleet maintenance investments to improve productivity and efficiency will continue to be made through fiscal 2018 as planned.

Don Mario

At Don Mario, the Company continues to produce consistent results from its re-commissioned CIL circuit, with a recovery rate averaging above 90% during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Don Mario continues to pursue realization of a number of known opportunities for mine life extension, including processing existing mineral stockpiles, pursuing mining of the Company's Las Tojas deposit and reprocessing gold bearing tailings. With regards to exploration activities on the Las Tojas property, the Company expects to release full exploration results by the end of fiscal 2018.

FY 2018 Production and Cost Guidance















YTD 2018

Actual

FY 2018

Guidance El Valle Production









Gold (oz)

25,923

65,000 - 72,000

Copper (million lbs)

2.3

4.1 - 4.5 Don Mario Production









Gold (oz)

22,037

45,000 - 48,000

Copper (million lbs)

3.1

2.0 - 2.3 Total Production









Gold (oz)

47,960

110,000 - 120,000

Copper (million lbs)

5.4

6.1 - 6.8 Total capital expenditures

$11,669

$24,000 - $27,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)

$1,029

$950 - $1,050 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)

$1,283

$1,150 - $1,250

(1) FY 2018 guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $2.75 per pound of copper and an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.20.

Selected Operational and Financial Information















Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q2 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Operating Performance









Gold











Production (oz) 24,788 23,172 20,513 47,960 36,212

Sales (oz) 25,489 21,995 20,773 47,484 34,710

Average realized price / oz $1,304 $1,280 $1,238 $1,293 $1,247 Copper











Production ('000 lbs) 2,609 2,759 2,867 5,368 6,455

Sales ('000 lbs) 2,531 2,700 3,032 5,231 6,592

Average realized price / lb $2.80 $2.82 $2.50 $2.81 $2.40 Financial Performance (in 000's, except per share amounts)





Revenue $36,930 $34,170 $31,714 $71,100 $55,172 Mining costs $30,525 $28,060 $26,272 $58,585 $50,628 Gross margin ($394) $458 $8 $64 ($6,845) Net loss ($3,505) ($3,379) ($2,233) ($6,884) ($10,387) Net loss per share (basic/diluted) ($0.03) ($0.02) ($0.02) ($0.05) ($0.08) EBITDA (1) $4,473 $4,182 $4,774 $8,655 $1,440 Operating cash flows ($5,486) $2,147 $928 ($3,339) $629 Ending cash and cash equivalents $12,482 $20,617 $14,210 $12,482 $14,210 Capital expenditures (2) $5,462 $6,207 $4,501 $11,669 $12,220 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) $1,055 $999 $993 $1,029 $1,099 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1)(2) $1,309 $1,253 $1,214 $1,283 $1,422

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS performance measures. (2) Each reported period excludes capital expenditures incurred in the period which will be paid in subsequent periods and includes capital expenditures incurred in prior periods and paid for in the applicable reporting period. The calculation of AISC includes capital expenditures incurred (paid and unpaid) during the period.

Operational Restructuring

The Company also announced a restructuring of operations to optimize operational efficiency, improve performance and build shareholder value. In connection with the operational restructuring, the Company has consolidated management into its operations in Spain by appointing Ms. Nuria Menendez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Menendez has been an employee of OroValle Minerals S.L. ("OroValle"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since September 2014. In September 2016, Ms. Menendez was appointed General Manager of OroValle to manage and lead the operations at El Valle. Since joining OroValle, Ms. Menendez has taken the lead in managing OroValle's strategy in optimizing operations and increasing production. Ms. Menendez will replace Mr. Jeffrey Hillis who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Prior to joining OroValle, Ms. Menendez was a manager at Deloitte Spain for over 12 years with both public and private company clients in various industries. She received her Bachelor of Business and Administration from the University of Oviedo in 2000. Ms. Menendez subsequently received her Master in Business Administration in Finance and certified CFO Program designation.

"I would like to welcome Ms. Menendez to the executive management team of Orvana" stated Gordon Pridham, the Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Already familiar with the Company's operations during her tenure as OroValle's General Manager, Ms. Menendez also brings with her the professional experience necessary to manage the Company's strategy of optimizing operations at both of our mining operations. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Mr. Hillis for his contributions over the last three years. The board and management team wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Orvana

Orvana is a multi-mine gold and copper producer. Orvana's operating assets consist of the producing gold-copper-silver El Valle and Carlés mines in northern Spain and the producing gold Don Mario mine in Bolivia. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

For futher information - Binh Vu, General Counsel, T (416) 369-6272, E bvu@orvana.com