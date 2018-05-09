The "Chocolate Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chocolate market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Chocolate Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report is limited to chocolate products that are consumed as confections in Europe. Chocolates are available in packaging variants like countlines, boxed assortments, and molded bars.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand and popularity for dark chocolate and organic chocolate. The preference and purchase volume of dark chocolate in Europe is increasing among consumers as it helps in improving the cardiovascular health, blood flow, and cognitive functions. This is resulted from the presence of cocoa flavonoids in high concentration.
One trend in the market is rising trend of premiumization. Factors such as ingredients, authenticity, packaging, brand experience, provenance, and price of these premium chocolate products influences the buying behaviour of consumers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing threat from substitute products and increasing product recalls. The increasing number of product recalls from leading chocolate vendors has not only been instrumental in deterring consumers from opting for chocolates but has also been one of the major reasons behind the declining per capita consumption of chocolate in major reasons behind the declining per capita consumption of chocolate in major European countries.
Key vendors
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli
- Ferrero
- Mars
- Mondelez International
- Nestle
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Milk chocolate market in Europe
- Dark chocolate market in Europe
- White chocolate market in Europe
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: COMPARISON BY REGION
- Market opportunity by region
- Comparison by country
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by country
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing influence of online retailing
- Rising trend of premiumization
- Increasing demand for gluten-free chocolates and growing trend of clean labeling
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
