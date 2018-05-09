sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,62 Euro		-0,26
-0,40 %
WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,95
65,13
20:58
65,02
65,14
20:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG
LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRERO INTERNATIONAL SA--
LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG5.255,00-0,85 %
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC32,61+0,74 %
NESTLE SA64,62-0,40 %