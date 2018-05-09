Technavio market research analysts forecast the global diving suit market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006194/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diving suit market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio highlights the launch of atmospheric diving suits (ADSs) as one of the key emerging trends in the global diving suit market. Companies such as Nuytco Research introduced EXOSUIT, which is an atmospheric diving suit (ADS) made of aluminum alloy. This suit was developed to overcome the challenges associated with deep-sea diving. ADSs facilitate deep under-water explorations (up to 305 meters) without being impacted by physiological challenges. EXOSUIT is incorporated with a life-support system, which facilitates the provision of life support for 50 hours. To facilitate inter-diver communication, the ADS comprises a tether with copper and a fiber-optic element.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight product innovations as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global diving suit market

Product innovations

Key players in the market are launching technologically advanced wet suits and dry suits to attract water sports enthusiasts. Companies such as Huish Outdoors (BARE) has launched an innovative wet suit known as Velocity Ultra. It is made of full-stretch materials, known as Progressive Full-Stretch. Along with this, the company has launched innovative dry suits as well. The company is experimenting with several technologies like trilaminate technology, which adds robustness to the suit and makes it lightweight.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear, "The no-stitch technology aids in manufacturing diving suits without seam stitches. The seams are double-glued, and heat taped. This increases the life of diving suits. Various players in the market have adopted the seam welded technology. The seam and the tape are combined into a weld using the technology. These technologies promote the launch of innovative diving suits. This, in turn, leads to the growth of the global diving suit market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global diving suit market segmentation

This market research report segments the global diving suit market into the following products, including wet suit and dry suit and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major products, the wet suit segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 78% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global diving suit market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 50%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

Save big with Technavio this May!

Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month.

OR

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006194/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com