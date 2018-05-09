BTS, a global leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Selling Power, a business magazine focused on professional selling skills and sales management know-how in the B2B environment.

BTS received this recognition after a comprehensive evaluation that included surveying a number of BTS' client companies about their experience with and results from their work with BTS. According to Selling Power, the four main criteria used to select this year's list of companies were:

Depth and breadth of training offered

Innovative offerings (specific training courses or methodology) or delivery methods

Contributions to the sales training market

Strength of client satisfaction

"We're excited and honored that our collaboration with clients around the world has been recognized by the team at Selling Power, who are true experts in the B2B sales world," said Lou Schachter, Head of the Sales Practice at BTS. "This award recognizes the powerful work we're doing with our clients to enhance the behavior of salespeople and sales managers, drive sales transformation and implement the strategic initiatives that impact the sales organization."

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 600 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For over 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including:

Assessment centers for talent selection/development

Strategy alignment/execution

Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs

On-the-job business simulations/application tools

Coaching as a tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including 30+ of the world's 100 largest corporations, such as Microsoft, SAP, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Citigroup, and Salesforce.

BTS is a public company on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (BTS B).

