Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - Earth Innovations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON), is pleased to announce the Company's formal launch of its retail and commercial marketing campaign for Smell Grabber in the United States of America. Attending the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Earth Innovations is introducing Smell Grabber Household Deodorizer to the US retail market.



US Retail Launch of Smell Grabber Deodorizers



Cannot view this image of the US Retail Launch of Smell Grabber Deodorizers?

Please visit [http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5879/34556_a1525892045697_53.jpg] to view this image

"The National Hardware Show provides a perfect opportunity for us to introduce a fantastic product to the world's largest meeting of buyers and distributors of household products," said Earth Innovations President, Stephen Coates. "Equally important, this show provides us the opportunity to further market ecoTraction, the safest and most effective winter traction product, and to pre-market several new, innovative products in the International Zeolite pipeline."



Smell Grabber Household Waste Deodorizer



Cannot view this image of the Smell Grabber Household Waste Deodorizer?

Please visit [http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5879/34556_a1525892045791_10.jpg] to view this image

Smell Grabber eliminates most any odors without artificial masking agents. The product is safe and effective; it's the best solution for household smells. Smell Grabber is made from an all-natural volcanic mineral referred to on CBC's The Dragon's Den as "the Miracle Mineral". Unlike common air fresheners, Smell Grabber tackles the offensive smell at the source; dealing with the root cause of the problem is the first step to eliminating the odor.

The Company will be rolling out new retail product launches in the Autumn targeting lawn & garden and household products markets. Visit www.internationalzeolite.com or www.earthinnovations.com for more information or to register for product updates.

International Zeolite Corp. is a producer and distributor of natural and value-added zeolite and is committed to developing high-quality sustainable environmentally beneficial products that deliver exceptional value and performance.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.