CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in using genetic knowledge to rationalize treatment decisions for rare hereditary diseases and enable patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners to identify and accelerate treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will make a formal presentation at the 19th Bio€quity Europe 2018 Conference to be held May 14-16, 2018 in Ghent, Belgium.

Richard Stoffelen, Chief Financial Officer of CENTOGENE, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 14:00 CEST.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

