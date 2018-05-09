Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Harish M. Manwani has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Manwani is a Global Executive Advisor to the private equity business of Blackstone, a leading asset management company. He was previously Chief Operating Officer of the global consumer products company Unilever PLC. He began his career at Unilever in 1976 and held senior management positions in Unilever businesses around the world for nearly 40 years. He brings broad international operational expertise, having worked extensively in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Mr. Manwani is currently the Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and serves on the Boards of Nielsen Holdings PLC, Qualcomm Inc. and Whirlpool Corp. He is also on the Board of Economic Development Board of Singapore and is the Chairman of the Board of Indian School of Business.

"We are very pleased to welcome Harish Manwani to our Board of Directors," said John Milligan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Gilead Sciences. "Harish brings extensive experience in driving growth across complex organizations on a global scale. His expertise will help guide our strategy as Gilead continues to grow in new geographies and address unmet medical needs for people around the world."

