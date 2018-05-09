Yardi Announces New Client: The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited

HONG KONG, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Premier luxury hotel and property owner-operator will centralise diverse business processes within an integrated commercial property management and accounting platform

Yardi, a real estate property and investment management software supplier, has announced a new contract with Hong Kong-based luxury hospitality and commercial property group The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (HSH). The two companies will collaborate to centralise data and simplify business processes for HSH.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Yardi as part of our overall efforts to drive efficiency across the Commercial portfolio within our various business units. Our portfolio is diverse and comprises luxury hotels, retail, office and residential properties on three continents. By unifying leasing, finance, facilities maintenance and analytics under one platform, Yardi Voyager will help us to improve the service we offer to our tenants," said Shane Izaks, general manager of information technology for HSH. "We already enjoy excellent long-term relationships with our tenants which have been built up over decades, and we believe this service will help us enhance the quality of our existing relationships as well as attract new tenants and enhance our ability to understand their needs."

"As a luxury brand with a long history in Hong Kong and a company that is moving into the data analytics arena, HSH understands the value of integrated process and accurate data that Yardi Voyager enables," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

HSH has also adopted Yardi Leasing Manager to automate the company's leasing process and deliver a comprehensive view of leasing and property management activities.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Yangon and The Peninsula Istanbul. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Thai Country Club in Bangkok; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/asia/.