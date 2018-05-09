Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2018) - Corey Dias, CEO of Anfield Energy, talks about the positive outlook for uranium and the company's licensed and permitted, Shootaring Canyon Mill.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/anfield-energy-ceo-clip-90sec/

Anfield Energy is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of May 7 - May 20, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Anfield Energy: (TSXV: AEC) (OTCQB: ANLDF)

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

anfieldenergy.com

