ThalesNano Inc. / ThalesNano entered into the international flow chemistry consortium "Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis & Processing" - (CC Flow) . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recent advances in continuous flow chemistry synthesis and processing the "Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis & Processing" consortium was brought together by Prof. C. Oliver Kappe (University of Graz) Scientific Director and the Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering (RCPE) as Consortium Leader. ThalesNano, together with twelve industrial, three scientific and two associated partners started to work on the project in July, 2017. The collaboration is funded through the Competence Centers for Excellent Technologies (COMET) funding initiative by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). The "K-project" has received funding for four years (July 2017 - June 2021) with a total budget of 4.7 million Euro.

"ThalesNano is excited to be involved in the prestigious and important project that underlines the increasing importance of flow chemistry technologies and their application from small scale research through development and into production. Our involvement underlines ThalesNano's mission to the furthering of flow chemistry as a means of solving chemistry challenges. With our leading position in laboratory scale flow chemistry applications we are now also driving forward our efforts in scaling up these processes. It is also an important milestone in the development of flow chemistry to see a collaboration between both suppliers of flow technologies and also off-takers, a trend that we very firmly support." - said Dr. Ferenc Darvas, Chairman of ThalesNano Inc., Board Member of the flow chemistry consortium "Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing"

The ambitious goal of the consortium is to enable the development of continuous manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a safe, reliable and economic matter. The project is multidisciplinary and brings together researchers from the fields of synthetic chemistry, process analytics, plant and process engineering, simulation science, additive manufacturing and separation sciences. One of the keys to the success of the consortium is the close collaboration between the academic sector and industry.

For further information please contact Mr. Alexander Drijver, Head of Strategic Development: alex.drijver@thalesnano.com.

Members of the International Consortium:

Scientific Partners: Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering, Graz University of Technology and University of Graz

Industrial Project Partners: Anton Parr, AstraZeneca, Chemtrix, Eli Lilly, E.L.T, Lithoz, Lonza, Microinnova, Patheon, Phyllon, Prozess Optimal, ThalesNano and UCB

Associated Partners: Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Zaiput Flow Technologies